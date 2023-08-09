The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is questioning the utility and appropriateness of some “counterproductive” and “excessive” measures in the CAQ government’s francophone-first immigration plan.
In its brief as part of the consultation for the draft regulation amending the immigration law, the Chamber says “our most important message regarding the reception of qualified workers is that we must adopt an agile, efficient approach that is well aligned with the needs of businesses.”
“The government’s desire to broaden eligibility for the Quebec Experience Program (the “PEQ”) based on criteria of training, studies, experience and responsibilities is a step in the right direction,” says Chamber president Michel Leblanc, adding “the idea of encouraging international graduate students to stay in Quebec and integrate into the workforce and Quebec society seems to us to be a winning one. Ditto for the retention of workers already present in the territory. We need their talents!”
According to the Chamber however, some changes are counterproductive. “We must reject the idea of excluding students from English-speaking institutions from the PEQ. It would be absurd to deprive ourselves of the contribution of students from these institutions who would have made the effort to learn French during their studies.”
The Chamber is proposing that any candidate demonstrating level 5 knowledge of French be automatically eligible if they meet the other criteria. “This common-sense approach would allow us to achieve our objectives of protecting French while preserving the attractiveness of Montreal and Quebec.”
Leblanc says as far as workers are concerned, level 5 knowledge of French should become the reference level for all types of jobs and all candidates, with the exception of so-called strategic positions for which a lower requirement is justified. “We must find the right balance between the objective of selecting workers who are likely to integrate well linguistically and the risk of dissuading the skilled workers we really need.”
The Chamber is also questioning the appropriateness of demanding level 7 French skills in some programs to attract business people, calling it “excessive… We believe that adding a non-repayable contribution of $200,000 on top of the initial contribution of $1.2 million will reduce the competitiveness of our program compared to the rest of Canada. We recommend eliminating this non-refundable contribution for French-speaking investors and transforming it into a refundable deposit for non-French speakers if they demonstrate a level 5 knowledge of French after five years. These programs will be all the more relevant if they include effective incentives,” explained Leblanc.
“The economic vitality of Montreal and Quebec will depend on our ability to convince exceptional talent in our sectors of strength, from artificial intelligence to aeronautics and life sciences, to join our local champions. Our economic future is very promising, as long as we bring together the best teams in the world.”
The Chamber’s Recommendations:
Keep the PEQ open to all foreign students from French-speaking and English-speaking educational institutions and require knowledge of French at level 5 on the Quebec scale; Ensure the new Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ) can convince international talent that Quebec is a welcome society that is open and willing to do everything to help them succeed in their professional and personal integration in Quebec; Impose Level 5 French language requirements for all applicants to avoid deterring well integrated workers likely to help meet Quebec labour needs; Establish clear criteria for the exceptional talent category by annually assessing labour needs in high-tech sectors and working with industry clusters and employer associations; Adopt a competitive approach to attracting foreign business people, in particular by requiring oral French of level 5 or more according to the Quebec scale of French proficiency levels for adult immigrants and excluding French-speaking investors from the non-refundable financial contribution to the Investor Program and transforming it into a refundable deposit which will be given to non-French-speaking candidates if they demonstrate fluency in oral French level 5 after five years; Collaborate with players in the francization ecosystem to set up proficiency tests produced in Quebec that reflect Quebec reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.