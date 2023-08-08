Challenge to GG's appointment can be heard in Quebec Superior Court

The Quebec Superior Court can hear a case that challenges the legitimacy of the appointment of Governor General Mary Simon because she does not speak French, Judge Catherine Piché ruled recently.
The groups who brought the case seeking a declaratory judgment are Justice Pour le Québec, L'Association de Défense des Droits Individuels et Collectifs du Québec (ADDICQ), as well as Frederic Bastien, who passed away in May, and Etienne-Alexis Boucher. They challenged the federal Attorney General's contention that the case is only under the jurisdiction of the Federal Court.
The plaintiffs want to "declare null, inapplicable and invalid" Simon's 2021 appointment by the late Queen Elizabeth II, arguing that "it is in violation of sections 16(1) and 20(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms [dealing with] the official languages applicable in Canada."
The judge ruled that the case falls within the Superior Court's jurisdiction as "the Superior Court, as a court of common law, has first instance jurisdiction to hear any claim that the law does not formally and exclusively assign to another court or to a judicial body.
"The Supreme Court of Canada explained this rule in the TeleZone decision," that “nothing is supposed to escape the jurisdiction of a Superior Court except what appears to be specially excluded and, conversely, nothing shall not be deemed to fall within the jurisdiction of an inferior court except what is expressly declared to fall within it."
The federal Attorney General argued that the power to appoint the Governor General "is the unique result of the exercise of the royal prerogative which falls under the federal common law, recognized as being part of the “laws of Canada" and that it is "not associated with an area of jurisdiction assigned to the provincial legislatures" and thus it is under "federal common law, a law of Canada within the meaning of section 101 of the Constitution Act of 1867."
The plaintiffs countered that "the only legislation in question is the Constitution Act, 1982, which they say is not a 'law of Canada and therefore cannot [determine] the jurisdiction of the Federal Court. "
The judge agreed with the arguments of the plaintiffs regarding Sections 16 and 20 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, "even if it is probable that the common law bases of the power prerogative of the Queen may be invoked in support of the request.
"However, at this stage, and considering the lessons of the Supreme Court, the Tribunal concludes that the law invoked by the plaintiffs is not a 'law of Canada' in the sense required to [allow for] the jurisdiction of the Federal Court. For all these reasons, the Federal Court does not have jurisdiction over the Motion for Declaratory Judgment and the ground for declinatory exception is dismissed. The proceedings will therefore continue before the Superior Court."
