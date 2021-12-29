A COVID outbeak has taken place at Château Westmount, a long-term care home, with 14 residents and 14 employees testing positive as of Dec. 29.
"The COVID-19 outbreak continues," says a blog from the CHSLD. "We now have 13 positive residents on the second and one new on the third floor. Yesterday the residents of the third and fourth floor were tested. Only one resident came back positive. The fifth floor is screened today. The families of residents who tested positive were contacted by our staff."
The blog added that there was good news.
"Everyone is doing well. The vast majority of residents who have received three vaccines do not present any symptoms. As a precautionary measure, given the large number of cases in the community, we will confine the entire establishment. Starting tomorrow (Dec. 30), visits will be suspended for all residents until January 12 inclusively. (This includes private sitters). We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause but we prefer to limit contacts for a short period of time and allow us to control the spread of the virus.
"We will keep you informed of developments."
