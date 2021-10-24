CHSLD Château Westmount was awarded the National Assembly Medal of Honour Friday morning by area MNA Jennifer Maccarone for having no COVID cases when the pandemic first hit early last year.
In contrast, COVID hit hard at other long-term care homes in the province in the winter and spring of 2020.
Maccarone said the CHSLD was being honoured “in recognition of your dedication, your determination…compassion and your caring for our seniors...it’s an honour for me to present you with this medal.”
According to reports, during the worst of the pandemic, staff did double and triple shifts, and worked every day to keep residents safe.
General Director and Nursing Director Zara Pilian told the media that the award was “a big surprise. It was very emotional, but for me, the staff deserves this recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.