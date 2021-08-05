Canada’s most vulnerable seniors are about to face a new hit as they learn that those who received emergency benefits during the pandemic will see their guaranteed income supplement clawed back by the federal governments.
The $2,000 monthly Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) meant the difference between making the rent and not making the rent last year for so many Canadians, but it also might just mean the latter this year for those seniors who depend on the federal bump up on their modest pensions.
With the CERB calculated into their already low annual earnings, many seniors are no longer eligible for the GIS or will see their benefit slashed this year. Opposition MP Daniel Blaikie sounded the alarm, telling Liberal ministers what all opposition MPs warned last year about giving with one hand and taking back with another; that the most vulnerable will continue to feel a hit after the emergency measures are dropped de to the federal government claw back.
Blaikie told Canadian Press “I don’t think it’s a good enough answer to say, ‘Well, this is the way we normally do it, and so that’s the way it’s done. We’ve been making all sorts of exceptions over the past year and a half in recognition of the fact that circumstances are not normal and people are struggling with unprecedented challenges.”
