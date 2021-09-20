NDG–Westmount
The riding of NDG–Westmount has re-elected Liberal incumbent MP Marc Garneau with 52.6% of the vote, or 10,674 votes as of midnight Tuesday. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs before Parliament was dissolved, Garneau has served in the House of Commons since 2008.
The NDP’s Emma Elbourne-Weinstock picked up 4,041 votes as of press time while Mathew Kaminski picked up 2,796 votes for the Conservatives. The Bloc Québécois' Jordan Craig Larouche got 913 votes, Green candidate Sam Fairbrother garnered 890 ballots, and the PPC’s David Freiheit got 842 votes. Marxist-Leninist Party candidate Rachel Hoffman got 64 votes, and Geofryde Wandji picked up 39 votes for the Christian Heritage Party.
Ville-Marie–le Sud-Ouest–Île-Des-Sœurs
Liberal incumbent Liberal MP Marc Miller won Ville-Marie–le Sud-Ouest–Île-Des-Sœurs with more than 48% of the vote as of press time, receiving 9,718 votes, with 134 of 220 polls counted. The NDP’s Sophie Thiébaut picked up 3,983 votes while Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard of the Bloc Québécois was the choice of 2,478 electors, followed closely by Conservative Steve Shanahan’s 2428 votes.
PPC candidate Denise Dubé picked up 595 votes, Linda Sullivan received 63 votes for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada, and Hans Armando Vargas of the Marijuana Party earned 52 ballots.
LaSalle—Émard—Verdun
In LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Liberal incumbent MP and outgoing Justice Minister David Lametti was re-elected with 42.8%, or 8,912 votes. Bloc Québécois candidate Raphaël Guérard picked up 4,371 ballots, while the NDP’s Jason De Lierre earned 4,054 votes. Conservative Janina Moran received 1,614 votes, People's Party candidate Michel Walsh got 826 ballots, and the Greens’ Sarah Carter was the choice of 650 electors. The Free Party’s Pascal Antonin picked up 318 votes, while Communist JP Fortin got 101 ballots.
