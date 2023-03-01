If you haven’t been caught illegally pushing snow onto Côte-Des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce streets, that may soon change.
CDN-NDG is transferring enforcement of snow dumping rules to the centre city, which offered Mobility Squad service to all 19 boroughs, helping monitor snow removal status on sidewalks, bicycle paths and traffic lanes. The borough says snow dumping on the public domain is a major issue with “significant impact on the mobility and safety of citizens' movements, costs and planning of operations and on citizen satisfaction.”
Dumping onto sidewalks or streets hinders snow clearing operations and blocks parking spaces, and is subject to fines of $60-$1000 ($200-$2,000 for companies) collected by the centre city.
Owners of residential, commercial, or institutional properties can request permits, and contractors and tenants can apply. A resident chucking shovelfuls on her street near Van Horne recently told The Suburban she does it “every snowfall before it gets too heavy,” seeing nothing wrong with it. “It’s like jaywalking, everyone does it so we’ll just be more careful.”
While the borough hands enforcement – and collected fines – to the centre city, it will still issue permits: properties with up to eight units pay $6.20/sq. meter; larger buildings, and commercial, industrial and institutional properties pay $10.30/sq. meter. A typical single driveway could run about $120 a year.
Those not contravening bylaws or needing permits need not worry, of course.
The squad will conduct “planned blitzes targeting problem sectors,” coordinating with local inspectors. Typically targeting arterial roads, interventions could now extend to the entire territory. Financing is covered by Montreal’s Service de la concertation avec les arrondissements.
Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela opposed the move along with her Snowdon colleague Sonny Moroz, who objects to the centralization of services, and Montreal essentially “forcing single-income seniors to spend more money to be able to get out of their driveway.”
Valenzuela told The Suburban, “It makes no sense asking people to pay for something they technically already pay for through their taxes. Snow clearing is one of the essential services we pay for through our municipal tax.”
She says many residents don’t know permits exist or believe they should pay for them, and most know it is near impossible to pinpoint exactly who dumped snow on the public space, which makes it difficult to be fined. It impedes good neighbour practices, she says. “It’s not like we have inspectors on every street ensuring application of these rules. So the city is supposed to rely on neighbours ratting on each other?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.