The trend of centralizing services, particularly of water services and the booking of local sports facilities was discussed at CDN/NDG council this month. “We are a very unique borough in terms of our size and the diversity of our residents, and we need a more specialized approach in CDN,” said Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz. “We are a borough in the city but with more residents than the city of Sherbrooke. What does this mean for our borough in the long term? Will we have more centralization and do we have the capacity in our services to continue to deliver diverse services to our citizens?”
He cited Mandela Park’s baseball field which he says is often used by teams from LaSalle, Outremont and Ville Marie playing in Snowdon, “but we never see Snowdon residents booking that field. I know that has to do with the central booking process and use of our fields by the centre city. Is this a continuation of it and which facilities are being centrally E-booked by the city in the same way as the baseball fields are?"
Borough director Stéphane Plante says there is a lot to discuss about the issue of centralization, and that leaving some responsibilities to the borough can be desirable, “but in particular when we're talking about drinking water that is important to deliver," adding the borough's role is more to assist the city's water department, "and I can tell you the collaboration with the Direction de l’eau is excellent.”
Borough director of culture, sports, recreation and social development Sonia Gaudreault explained that following the municipal mergers the city kept the existing method of leasing the sports fields, managed by one service for all boroughs. “This way of doing it is very beneficial because if the boroughs were all doing it alone, we wouldn’t have the resources to operate a single booking process.” She said it is only logical that the service remain under the city’s sports management division. But whoever is booking the fields, she said, “it is important to remember that it is our teams that give the parameters to the reservation system for the booking of fields according to the orientations of our local groups.”
