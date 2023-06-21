Nearly one in five Greater Montreal households do not have enough income to pay for housing and their essential needs.
The current housing situation long recognized as a crisis is often more severe than people realize, says a report by Centraide. Close to 360,000—or nearly one in five—Greater Montreal households do not make enough money to pay for their housing and essential needs such as food, clothing or transportation. After rent is paid, these households start the month already in the red and the total annual deficit for these households is estimated at $3.6 billion. A negative budget forces people to turn to community agencies (such as for food assistance) or risk their health and safety (for example, by eating a poor diet, living in substandard housing, or staying with an abusive spouse).
The data derived from residual income comes from an analysis announced by Centraide of Greater Montreal at the Together for Housing event, which brought together and mobilized over 400 community stakeholders and representatives from the three levels of government to find lasting solutions to the housing crisis for vulnerable people.
“This situational portrait shows that housing is not just about the number of doors we have to build but about the people who are impacted and the communities that are deteriorating,” said Centraide president Claude Pinard. “This major crisis is exacting a significant social toll… The cost of housing exerts great pressure on households, especially those with low incomes.”
Housing costs have a domino effect on other concerning social issues such as child development, mental health, food security, domestic violence, and homelessness, while indirectly impacting society in terms of health, the economy, education and crime.
According to Centraide, cooperative, non-profit and low-income housing complexes represent less than 5% of Greater Montreal’s available rental units, or 32,451 units. Currently, 24,000 eligible households on the island of Montreal are on waiting lists for social housing.
To capture the scope and evolution of the crisis on a yearly basis, Centraide partnered with community agencies, public health, cities, governments, and researchers. McKinsey Montréal offered a volunteer analysis and development of a measurement tool that reflects the evolving nature of the crisis. Every year, the indicator will track the number of households living on insufficient income to meet their housing and essential needs and measure the magnitude of their deficit.
The Together for Housing initiative stemming from a 2022 working group examining the situation and identifying 115 barriers and options related to housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.