Cemetery workers vote for unlimited strike

“A terribly tarnished aura”
Office workers at Canada’s largest cemetery have adopted unanimously a an indefinite general strike mandate. On strike since September, earlier this month the union at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery (SEBCNDDN-CSN) held a demonstration in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica, also managed by the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, claiming the non-profit organization “persists in blocking negotiations.”
“Despite all the light that Notre-Dame Basilica deploys in its Aura show, the shadowy part and dark atmosphere that the Fabrique imposes on its employees tarnish this appearance of holiness that it displays” said SEBCNDDN-CSN president Éric Dufault. Again this week, the employer sent us an intimidation letter aimed at violating our union rights. If we are here, it is to denounce once again this attitude of contempt and condescension towards us and towards our colleagues who work in cemetery maintenance.” Negotiations for the union representing maintenance workers have also been dragging on for nearly four years. “The Fabrique Notre-Dame behaves like a very bad employer, and it is the clientele who pays the price.”
The women and men employed at the cemetery have been without a work contract for almost five years and are being impoverished by inflation said Linda Tavolaro, general secretary of the CSN federation of public service employees. “La Fabrique Notre-Dame drags out negotiations and claims again and again that it does not have the financial resources and necessary mandates from its board of directors to reach an agreement with its employees… To settle a labor dispute, there is only one very simple recipe: we immediately propose a sufficient number of negotiation dates in order to reach an agreement, we sit down at the negotiation table, we puts good faith in it and we settle.”
The union claims the Fabrique is hiding the real state of its finances: “It does not want to open its accounting books” says Dominique Daigneault, CSN Montreal central council president, “because it knows very well that we would be able to see that it has the sums to remunerate its people well.”
Workers at the cemetery have been on strike since September, when the cemetery posted a notice saying the strike comes on the heels of a negotiation meeting in the presence of the conciliator during which the union tabled a comprehensive offer including its complete monetary demands. “The wage demands represent a major increase in wages, while employees currently enjoy a competitive wage of $30 per hour on average, in addition to a wide range of benefits that add more than 35% to their compensation.”
“We have always discussed and negotiated in good faith with union representatives. We have responded to requests by seeking solutions. We have waived our right to lockout in order to respect the bereaved families, the employees and all of our clients. The Cemetery is a not-for-profit organization (NPO) and we look forward to completing these negotiations and reaching an agreement that will allow us to continue to provide good pay, working conditions as well as benefits to our office employees, while fulfilling our mission to our clients and ensuring the sustainability of the Cemetery.”
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges was founded in 1854 and is the burial site of almost a million people.
