Cemetery re-opens to families, no burials

The Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery will open for families of the deceased starting March 31.
Spring weather should accelerate snow melting and allow access to several areas to accommodate family members of the deceased through some open roads, reads an announcement by the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, which runs the cemetery and Notre Dame Basilica. Many roads will be impassable though, and some sections will be inaccessible for a few additional days.
Opening hours will be made public that day and visitors will be greeted at the main entrance on Côte-des-Neiges and informed about speed limits, safety instructions and inaccessible sections to minimize risk of accidents. Mausoleum burials and cremation services will continue to have priority while field burials will only resume “if a specific agreement is reached with the Operations union or the Operations employees’ strike ends.”
It’s thanks to media attention that the cemetery is finally opening to the public, Michael Musacchio told The Suburban. The Côte Saint-Luc resident has been a fixture protesting before the locked gates for the cemetery to open so he can visit the resting place of his daughter Vanessa who passed away suddenly in May 2021. “We should not have to fight to gain access to a cemetery.” He says there are still no burials, which is “such mental cruelty to the families...”
Since the beginning of negotiations with the unions representing operational and clerical employees, the Fabrique says it has tried to reach reasonable agreements based on the fact it is a non-profit organization “and 100% of the employees’ salaries are paid by the families of the deceased and the bereaved.” On strike since September 20, the Union of Office Employees has 17 members and the Union of Cemetery Workers responsible for maintenance, brings together approximately 100 members who have been on strike since January 12. The two unions have been without an employment contract since December 31, 2017 and since December 31, 2018, respectively.
A conciliator has scheduled a meeting between the unions and employer for next week to break the impasse, but NDG’s Mary Iacampo is unimpressed. “Who’s going to clean the snow? What sections are open and what’s not? I think they’re just doing it because of the heat that’s been put on them, but I have a funny feeling it’s not going to be good.” She says mausoleums have to be cleaned and accessible but “they don’t have labor. How is that going to happen? So yet again, the certainty of me visiting my parents’ place is pretty minimal.”
Iacampo recalls that mausoleum doors have been chained for a year because the lock broke, and she had to bring a shovel to remove the snow inside. “They’ve been so unkempt, and no work has been done,” including a needed roof repair. “Their way of operating disgusts me” she told The Suburban. “I’m not going to let it go until I actually see a difference, but I have a funny feeling that we’re going to see nothing. I don’t believe anybody anymore.”
The Fabrique says regular operations and maintenance employees earned approximately $70,000 in salary, up to 11 weeks of vacation and leave, and contributions to a pension plan. “This remuneration represents $45 per hour and is higher than the wages and benefits paid to many health, education and public safety sector employees.”
This month the Central Council of Metropolitan Montreal-CSN denounced the employer’s position, saying “the two unions are still fighting for a minimum level of employment and for wages that will ensure the continuity of the cemetery. These two elements are crucial for workers to be able to properly respond to the demands of bereaved families. And the closed doors of the cemetery are a powerful symbol of the complete closure of the employer in the face of these questions.”
The Fabrique says it offered a wage increase and overall compensation by more than 15% by January 1, 2026, including a $3,500 signing bonus for regular employees.
