Cemetery maintenance workers agree to deal

The strike that kept grieving families from burying their loved ones and mourners locked out of cemetery gates and unable to visit their loved ones’ final resting place, is over.
At a general meeting Thursday, members of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges-CSN Cemetery maintenance union, which has some 80 members, voted 83% in favour of the agreement in principle presented to them, and will return to work Monday morning.
The new collective agreement for maintenance workers provides for wage increases totaling 26% over nine years, including retroactivity dating back to 2021. The union also won guarantees of weeks worked for seasonal employees and assurance that they will be called back to work, and the union says conditions for returning to work have also been significantly improved. The new collective agreement expires on December 31, 2027.
“I just feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off our shoulders” Michael Musacchio told The Suburban. “This is something that is good for all of humanity and all of the families and is also something that should never happen again - that is what we now have to push for.” For months the Côte Saint Luc resident stood at the gates of the locked cemetery and implored the management, union, government and media to listen to the plight of grieving families. “To everyone that was forced to share your grief with the world to get this inhumane situation resolved, love to you all.”
The union of office employees, which has been striking since September, did not reach an agreement in principle during the last round of negotiations and is still on strike. Maintenance union president Patrick Chartrand said “the goal was to get the best possible work contract for our members and that's what we got. We remain in solidarity with the cause of our colleagues who work in the offices.”
Many families suffered for months because they’ve been unable to complete their mourning or access the Cemetery to visit a loved one, said Michel St-Amour, a director of the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, which runs the cemetery as well as the Notre Dame Basilica. “We’re well aware of this and sincerely apologize for this situation. In the wake of this agreement, we’ll gradually be contacting the families waiting for in-ground burials to book appointments and plan the necessary arrangements.” St-Amour pledged to enable grieving families “to complete their mourning in the best possible conditions.”
The vote came a day after Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet repeated what families and opposition politicians had been saying for months, that “The human consequences of the strike at the NDN cemetery are unacceptable. The conciliator continues to work with the parties to bring this dispute to an end. If no agreement is reached today, I will await a response from the parties to my arbitration proposal tomorrow."
The cemetery had been shuttered to most of the public since January, with a brief reprieve on Mother’s Day, and hundreds of bodies lie in cold storage awaiting ground burial, with the grounds grossly overgrown and resembling more a wild field than Canada’s largest and most storied cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.