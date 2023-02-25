Michael Mussachio is back at it. The Côte Saint-Luc resident would rather be visiting the resting place of his daughter Vanessa who passed away suddenly in May 2021, than standing outside locked cemetery gates in frigid weather.
He was one of dozens of bereaved family members and striking office and cemetery staff standing in front of the locked Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery on Tuesday, telling the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, which manages the Notre-Dame Basilica and 343-acre cemetery, that the parties need to resolve their conflict, and quickly.
Combined, some 120 members the Union of Office Employees of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery (SEECNDDN-CSN) and the Union of Workers of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery (STTCNDDN–CSN) have been on strike since September 20 and January 12 respectively.
The unions want wage hikes and more hires, CSN spokesperson Martin Petit told The Suburban. “They haven’t had any labor contract since January 2018 and 2019, no raise since that time, and the employer doesn’t respect the minimum employment levels.”
It’s not Mussachio’s first time at the gates of the 168-year-old cemetery, which has blocked visits since January 12. In October 2021, he fought against reduced visitation hours imposed by the cemetery, which cited COVID-related cleaning and employee-scheduling issues. “This is something that should never happen,” he told The Suburban. A cemetery should NEVER be locked and off limits to the public regardless of what issues there are between workers and management. I have not been able to visit my daughter's grave since then. This is taking a toll on our mental health...”
The cemetery is still greeting bereaved families with appointments for mausoleum burial or cremation, but no in-ground burials are happening, and the cemetery remains closed to visitors. “Reduced staff is unable to allow normal access to the grounds, as they cannot supervise the secure flow of traffic.”
The Fabrique says it has worked to reach a reasonable agreement. “Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is an employer of choice, offering all its employees a comprehensive compensation package, including wages and benefits, unparalleled in the industry.” That package it says, includes (as of 2021) permanent operations employees receiving base hourly salary above $30.50 , 4-day work weeks, 6 weeks annual vacation and defined benefit pension plan. It says it offered more than 15% in wage increases for a 5-year period to operations employees, and additional lump-sum payments.
Petit says wage and staffing affects services offered to families, and “the pitiful look of the cemetery is directly linked to that issue.”
“They have their reasons for striking and standing in front of the locked gates and I have mine,” Mussachio said. “I was not there to pick sides; however I think that the management of the cemetery and the workers need to sit down and come to a fair agreement... and there should be transparency with the public. There should also some sort of mediator involved and escalate the resolution of the conflict between the parties involved.”
