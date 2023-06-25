A tentative agreement between members of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery unions and their employer, the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, has not taken hold says the union, after a vote on the government conciliator's recommendation was postponed due to what the union calls issues of the return-to-work protocol.
“The opportunity for union members to vote on the recommendation, and especially the hope of settling the dispute, is once again delayed. The conditions for returning to work are essential in the situation” says a union release. “Workers cannot adopt and sign a new collective agreement without establishing the basis for a return with the employer.”
Maintenance union president Patrick Chartrand said the employer put new demands on the table right before the vote, “putting sand in the gears. It is frustrating for the members. By coming out at the last minute with new demands on the conditions of the return to work, they are not respecting the negotiation process. It shows a lack of respect for the members, but also for the chief conciliator and the CSN.”
The employer has not issued a statement, and typically presents its position via the cemetery website, which has not been updated since before Fathers Day when it announced the cemetery would remain closed to visitors, and “work to clean up and secure the site is continuing following the considerable damage caused by the recent ice storm. Cremation and crypt burial services remain available by appointment for bereaved families.”
On strike since September, the union of office workers at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges-CSN Cemetery has 17 members, while the Union responsible for maintenance, brings together approximately 100 members who have been on strike since January.
The cemetery has remained closed to visitors since January save for a Mother’s Day reprieve and was difficult to navigate due to debris from the ice storm. The cemetery says caskets of the deceased are received in the repository, and ground burials will resume as soon as an agreement has been reached to end the strike by operating employees.
The union would not elaborate on the last minute demands citing confidentiality during negotiations, but added “members are ready to turn the page on certain aspects of the conflict to return to work in a healthy and harmonious climate”.
There are currently some 300 bodies waiting in cold storage for burial at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges, which was founded in 1854 and is the burial site of almost a million people.
