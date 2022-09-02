Sesquicentennials don’t happen very often. (That’s’ a 150th anniversary by the way). But one is happening right here in Montreal, as Westmount High School kicks off its 150th anniversary celebrations. From its humble beginnings as a schoolhouse on the corner of Clarke and Cote St. Antoine in 1873, on the first day of classes for the 2022-23 academic year Westmount marked the beginning of its celebratory year having educated many generations of Montrealers. And graduating the Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris.
The school kicked off its anniversary by welcoming back alumni, both students and staff, who officially cut the ribbon on what will undoubtedly be a year filled with special events and celebrations. Additionally, the high school unveiled a specially curated memorabilia exhibit that students, staff and the public will be able to visit throughout the year. Westmount is one of the EMSB’s most popular choices of schools for Montrealers from across the island, its enrolment tripling in the last few decades, and boasts a diverse student population and wide array of programs and resources attracting.
Learn more about Westmount’s legacy at https://westmount.emsb.qc.ca/whs/about/legacy
