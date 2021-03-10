CDN's Bill Durnan Arena opens for COVID vaccinations

The Bill Durnan Arena in Côte des Neiges opened Wednesday March 10 as one of the CIUSSS West Central Montreal's largest COVID vaccination sites.
CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Associate CEO Francine Dupuis told the media that there have been smaller sites, as well as Décarie Square in Côte St. Luc, "to compensate for the fact that this arena was not yet open.
"The third site will be in a larger space in Park Extension, and it will most certainly open around March 18. We're going progressively, because we are limited by a very important factor, the arrival of the vaccines. We are never sure, each week, how many vaccines we are going to get, so we adjust with the staff regarding the openings of sites, depending on what the Health ministry tells us we're going to get."
The Suburban asked Dupuis if residents at Maimonides Geriatric Centre, among the first in Quebec to receive the second Pfizer vaccine, suffered any side effects. According to reports, possible side effects include fatigue, body aches and fever for a short period.
"What we hear is it's painful on the arm, it gets a little swollen, more than the first dose," she replied. "But people are extremely happy to receive the second dose. We started this week and we should be finished by next week or the week after."
The Bill Durnan vaccination site is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. An appointment is needed, and can be made either by phone at 1-877-644-4545 or by using the Clic-Santé website. Those in the eligible age groups should be signing up now. Spots are open and available.
