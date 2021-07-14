A city park is more than a place to play. Especially in a dense neighborhood where few citizens own lawns or driveway basketball nets; it is a vital green lung for the community, a gathering place, a locale for sport, relaxation, and a living, breathing repository of lifetime memories.
When Kent Park was rebaptized Parc Martin-Luther-King, a group of local teens with cherished memories growing up in and around the Côte des Neiges landmark decided they would seize the moment to keep the name alive with their newfound venture.
Vêtements Kent is a line of locally designed and manufactured streetwear conceived by a group of students at École Secondaire Lavoie a few blocks over, who fashioned the brand, targeting a Montreal clientele from 13 to 25 with their joggers, T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, caps and masks.
The group, all aged 16 and 17, met up at school, taking an entrepreneurial workshop and deciding to launch a business before winning a competition and securing $1500 in financing to conceive a marketing plan, design and secure a local manufacturer.
When they needed a name there was no question, 16-year-old spokesman Firas Amazigh Berkani told The Suburban. It had to be Kent: “We wanted to see the name for future generations, to remember that Kent Park is the centre of CDN, how it defines our neighborhood.”
The group did some marketing on Instagram and plastered stickers all over the neighbourhood announcing a series of popups “and it worked even better than we thought, as people from outside the borough found us and came to buy.” They also distributed their togs to friends who wore it and garnered great interest.
The “Light of Kent” collection includes everything from a $12 mask to a $35 hoodie, all sporting the Kent logo and feel. All items are popular, but the biggest seller is the yellow crewneck. “It's really out of the ordinary, and it really intrigues our customers.”
Harry Forbez Julmice and his Creative Marathon project has been mentoring youth from underprivileged backgrounds for the last three years, teaching them about tapping into their creativity and entrepreneurship, and after working with the Kent team, he says they are exceptional examples of what youth can do.
“They are a 100% true testimonial of what youth from the inner city can accomplish if you give them the proper tools and resources,” he told The Suburban. “They are so completely talented, smart, and they have a lot of heart.”
While not yet profitable – and not likely for some time says Berkani, there is a long game. “All the big ones: Nike, Adidas, they all started out small. This is not a passing thing, no way we're taking this all the way. But working now only for profit is the wrong thing and it's not a good use of our energy. Rather it's about creating and building a serious brand and a serious company that will later pay benefits, and if we really work hard at it, we could all benefit while also setting an example for younger kids.
“Setting an example for younger kids” from a 16-year-old? “Yeah! Too often we hear about youth for the wrong reasons. Too many in the street, into drugs. At this age you make choices in your life: are you going to study more and do better at school or are you going to get into bad habits? This is about putting our brains to work and putting out positive energy to build something. This is what younger kids need to see from us.”
And adults too apparently, their respective families quite impressed with the efforts, Berkani’s father helping him haul cartons full of merchandise to sales events, the Kent team transporting their goods via bus and metro.
View the Kent line at: https://www.instagram.com/p/COBvbLUFXiF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Learn more about Creative Marathon at: https://www.neverwasaverage.com/creativemarathon
