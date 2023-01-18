As reported by The Suburban this past summer, two Walmarts in Côte des Neiges-NDG have a problem that is common to Walmarts throughout Canada and North America as a whole — shopping carts left outside in parking spots rather than returned to corrals. Carts left outdoors not only block parking spots, but can result in vehicle damage should high winds send the carts rolling.
Now, there’s another problem taking place, at the very least, at the Walmarts at Plaza Côte des Neiges and the bigger store at Jean Talon. Customers are making off with shopping carts. I first visited the Plaza Côte des Neiges store to shop recently, and noticed that there were very few full sized carts in the corrals and no carts at all, full sized or smaller, at the entrance at the time I was there. I decided to buy as few items as possible so I could just carry them to my car.
On my way out of the store, I noticed that people with the smaller carts were being allowed to take them outside, something they were not allowed to do in the past. I asked an employee what was going on. “People are stealing the shopping carts,” the employee said.
In the few next days, I received two rather shocking pictures. The first photo showed that three Walmart carts had been left outside an apartment building on Jean Talon, three blocks away from that street’s Walmart. Later that day, they were gone. Then, another picture showed more Walmart carts outside that same building. It seems that customers are taking the carts off the property to bring their groceries home. On the same day I received the first picture, I saw a damaged Walmart cart on a median on Linton Street, not far from the Plaza Côte des Neiges Walmart. On Jan. 5, there were two carts left a block away from the Jean Talon Walmart, but within the Smart Centre area, near Wendy’s. I saw more carts on Jean Talon block away from Walmart on a near-daily basis after previous ones were removed.
I showed the first of the pictures I received to employees at the Jean Talon Walmart. They acknowledged the thefts are taking place, and pointed out that the carts are also being taken to the nearby Burger King and left at the bus stop at Jean Talon and Décarie. One employee was especially distressed. “The carts are being stolen every day,” the employee told me. “Nobody I speak to cares!”
The U.S.-based Food Marketing Institute reported that stolen carts cost businesses around the world up to a total of $800 million a year, and that each cart costs about $300. We contacted Walmart Canada for comment on the local situation but received no reply before press time.
