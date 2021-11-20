There is a double standard at play in the way people are reacting to the deaths of two Montreal teenagers killed a month apart, says the family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death outside his school in Côte-des-Neiges last month.
After the service for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, his brother Tyrese called out the “double standard” in the reaction to his violent death and that of 16-year-old Thomas Trudel, who was shot and killed Sunday in Saint-Michel. The latter provoked an outpouring of alarm and sentiment from political leaders, including Premier François Legault who tweeted his support for the family and laid a bouquet of flowers at a memorial to at the site of his death.
“We got a lot of support from the community but not from leaders and people in power,” Tyrese Dopwell-Bailey told reporters and the crowd after the ceremony. “We are suffering as much as Thomas’ family but we are not treated the same way” he added, noting that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also took the effort to address the city and the Trudel family at a press conference and visit the site.
Another person who knew Jannai Dopwell-Bailey and attended the ceremony told a reporter: “Trudel’s death was horrible and a complete tragedy and his family is in so much pain. We sympathize. Big time. But in the eyes of the leaders of society, and then that becomes what ordinary people think, Trudel is a victim but Jannai was part of a problem. It's not so complicated. A black kid dies it's because he's involved in violence in the hood is how they see it. And if the powers that be are convinced that is the issue, then how do you think that makes other black kids feel around here? Jannai was an awesome kid and going places. Anyone who knew him can tell you that.”
Dopwell-Bailey was killed on October 18 following a fight between groups of youth outside his school. Immediately after his death, his friends and members of the community signalled to police and the public the presence of videos on social media featuring young men in masks mocking the victim, and promising more violence, telling the media that everyone knew who the perpetrator was.
One of the most poignant sentiments came from a municipal council candidate and long-time CDN resident Patrice César following the killing of Jannia Dopwell-Bailey. César took to social media to address local families: “I was born in this neighborhood. I grew up here. I know it's not the easiest place to live in" said the lawyer and community worker. “It's time to reach out guys. It's not the time to keep it all inside. You have to get it out… CDN is a safe neighborhood” he told CDN parents. “Talk to your kids, let them express themselves… Let them speak, let them speak their truth. They have a lot to teach you.”
Montreal Police arrested a youth four days after the killing and charged him with second degree murder. He remains in custody.
