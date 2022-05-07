Montreal Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in Côte des Neiges two weeks ago.
Natalia Ramos Rodriguez was last seen on the evening of April 23 and her family fears for her safety. She measures 5’4” and 163 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket, dark blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone with information on her location or her disappearance should call 911 or communicate with their local police station.
