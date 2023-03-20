The issue of park cohabitation returned to council last week, as Darlington resident George Christianis warned that “a tragedy is waiting to happen” with homeless people who have “occupied the chalet” near the children’s playground and swimming pool at Martin Luther King park for the past few summers.
“There are also two small bathrooms at the chalet that children use frequently. To me this close proximity of the homeless and small children is very disturbing.” Last fall the administration said there would be regular supervision. “Nothing changed,” he says. “They still occupied the chalet with their dirty laundry hanging all over the place and they still openly used drugs.”
The Suburban visited and saw items draped around the chalet, and garbage bags filled with clothing and other items. There were only a few individuals present on the opposite side of the chalet, away from the play area.
“Most people are kind and gentle and have had some bad luck in life, and they deserve our compassion,” says Christianis, “but there are also many who are very damaged individuals who are prone to violence.” In May of 2021, he says, his wife was walking on Goyer near Côte-des-Neiges when a homeless man pushed her from behind. “She fell forward, breaking two teeth, and was severely traumatized by this unprovoked attack.” Many kids at the park he says are latchkey kids without supervision. “I’m afraid this is a tragedy waiting to happen.”
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa was sympathetic, but said “I can't just remove people from the park. It's not a humane way to do it. I see myself that there are many homeless people around the chalet, but we are trying different strategies to help with cohabitation of different people who use the park. It takes time… We don't want any confrontation between citizens” she said, assuring “gradually we're going to find a solution.”
Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela said she’s spoken with children, students from Saint-Pascal-Baylon elementary and La Voie secondary schools who are uncomfortable visiting their neighbourhood park in summer.
“We need resources in the borough for a 24/7 place,” she told The Suburban. “It can't just be something for winter. What we know is that people stay there because of easy access to washrooms to clean themselves in the chalet… What we really need to do is figure out why these people are homeless: Some because of the costs of rent, some because of addiction, mental health. Every level of government has a responsibility.”
She deplored that the city “is always working in reaction instead of prevention. It's not only downtown anymore. We see it everywhere on the island and we have to treat these people as people; one day they could be your brother, your cousin, your neighbor. We have to do this with compassion but also with precaution.”
Borough social development director Sonia Gaudreault said the administration is “quite aware” of the situation, and that a solution requires many partnerships, including those with expertise in homelessness and addictions. “We have had many interventions in the park, sometimes they are not seen,” she said, adding Multicaf staff and social workers also visit and explain the rules. “They have the right to be there” said Gaudreault, as long their behaviors don’t put others at risk. “We don’t have miracles… but we're going to be there again this summer and try to find a solution so that they do not stay close to the swimming pool and places where families and young children are.”
