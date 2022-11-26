A 68-year-old Côte-des-Neiges man is refusing to pay a fine in what he and the Quebec Human Rights Commission say is a case of racial profiling.
Lincoln Kerr was threatened with arrest and given a ticket of $483 for obstructing police officers in their application of Quebec’s Highway Safety Code three years ago in the parking lot of the KFC on Victoria.
In July 2019 Kerr was reportedly told by officers to back away from the building and return to his car, and was soon swarmed by police cruisers and eight police officers, prompting him to call 911 and demanding a supervisor on site for fear for his safety.
The Commission rejected the police contention that they stopped him due to the condition of his car, but rather simply because he was driving, and found no justifiable reason for such a heavy police presence and response. After ruling in his favour and ordering the city and two of the officers to pay damages of $28,000, the case has moved on to the Human Rights Tribunal. Kerr is also making his fifth trip to Municipal Court to challenge the infraction and highlight the continued scourge of the “driving wild black” phenomenon in Quebec. His tribunal case will be heard in March.
