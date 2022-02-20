CDN park promenade: your say

Just one more day to register for the outdoor consult on Promenade Jean Brilliant.
With more than 15,000 pedestrians travelling there daily, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has begun a redevelopment project on Jean-Brillant street, an evolving participatory project that began in the fall of 2019 and will become permanent in the summer of 2024. The current layout of the Promenade is set to become permanent through more sustainable, inclusive and needs-based development.
The borough is holding an in-person consult on-site Tuesday afternoon where you can share your opinion on the future of the promenade and your experience with the temporary facilities from 5-6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate will be distributed and participants will traverse the promenade to discuss its layout in detail and according to important themes, such as accessibility, uses and comfort of the facilities.
To improve the pedestrian experience and provide a safe and friendly space for walking, the borough will pedestrianize the busiest part of Jean Brilliant, the project located between Côte-des-Neiges metro station and the Université de Montréal sector, extending over a distance of 230 metres.
To Register: https://www.realisonsmtl.ca/ruejeanbrillant/survey_tools/marche-exploratoire1
Email: jeanbrillant@ecologieurbaine.net
Call: 514-282-8378 #6714
Complete the survey https://www.realisonsmtl.ca/ruejeanbrillant/survey_tools/le-futur-de-la-promenade-jean-brillant
Co-creator workshop: https://www.realisonsmtl.ca/ruejeanbrillant/survey_tools/atelier
