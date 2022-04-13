The first in-person council meeting in more than two years went off without a hitch in CDN-NDG Monday night, with more than 20 residents attending with a full council and some staff. A hybrid question period was divided into an in-person segment, followed by emailed questions read by the borough director and secretary.
Stanley Grunfeld asked about annual street markings, but as a long-time council attendee and the first up for question period, he offered his view of the return to in-person meetings: “There is nothing like the personal interaction between human beings, especially in politics,” he said. “And you all look much better in person.”
But the borough’s road markings don’t look as good to Grunfeld. “Every year we have the same problem. It’s not done until late summer or early fall and it’s a problem every year until everything is finally done. I don’t know why it cannot be speeded up and done now when the snow is gone. It should be finished by the end of May or beginning of June at the very latest,” he said. “It causes many problems for drivers and public safety, distinguishing between car lanes and bike lanes that don’t have concrete divisions.”
He also asked if there are regular follow-up inspections for the work, as “the quality of the work leaves a lot to be desired.” He said often, lane markings “look as if they were painted by a drunk person at 2 a.m.,” and offered the stretch of Lacombe between Décarie and Côte des Neiges as an example.
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said there is no formal inspection agreement with Rosemont borough, which conducts the operations every year, but there is close collaboration.
Borough Director Stéphane Plante says, “we have to admit there has been a very big improvement in the last couple of years,” and said delays happen because “we have to make sure all the streets are cleaned. It seems obvious, but we need a couple of weeks before starting painting to make sure there are no rocks or sand, and to make sure we are not painting rocks.” That can take between 3-4 weeks. Typically, operations begin with bicycle paths because it can be done quickly and it’s more secure and continues all through summer. “School crossings are done close to the beginning of school in September so it can last as long as possible.”
“Regarding quality, we have a very good collaboration with Rosemont, and they will come back if we have problem areas,” says Plante, agreeing “there can always be improvements” and pledging to review the Lacombe lanes.
The Suburban visited the stretch of Lacombe in question last weekend and found no crooked lane markings, likely due to the fact that was not a single visible lane marking for the first five blocks of the road, which is popular for cyclists and commuters heading east into Côte des Neiges from Décarie.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz added the issue is also one of perception. “They changed the quality of the paint. It used to be less environmentally-friendly and it would last longer and they replaced it with a more environmentally-friendly paint which washes away faster. You might have seen the quality disintegrate, but it’s actually for good reasons.”
