Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce is the most populous borough and one of the largest contributors to city coffers, but has the smallest per capita operational budget in the city “and the lowest per capita investment budget in the city (PDI)” says former mayoralty candidate Alex Montagano, who asked about the budget at Monday night’s council.
Montagano says the borough has been financing the PDI via local taxes and loans since 2005 with a current debt load estimated at $60 million: “This represents $353 for every CDN-NDG woman, man, and child. This is unlike the city of Montreal debt, this debt is the unique burden on all ratepayers of CDN-NDG. Since 2005 the borough has borrowed $147 million.”
Montagano says the borough mayor’s response to a question on the relationship between the borough debt and local investment (PDI) tax at the last meeting, stated that the tax pays for the loans. “This is our debt.” He put the same question to Ville Marie and Saint Laurent councils and both responded that the investment tax covers a portion of the PDI and other amounts come from the central city and other sources of financing. “CDN-NDG has the smallest PDI in the city at $401 per person. Can you please tell me why we finance our entire PDI, while other boroughs do not?”
“It’s very surprising that our loans are not reported” he continued. “This is a major fail. No one knows what our debts are, and council keeps voting in budgets every year without that being exposed.”
Montagano did not get his explanation, as the question was steered towards the director of administrative services Guylaine Gaudreault, whose remote connection to the meeting was spotty despite Borough Director Stéphane Plante connecting her on a cell phone call and holding his device against the microphone. “It's not working” said Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, asking Montagano to ask a second question, after which the link could still not be established with the bureaucrat who could answer the question. Katahwa promised Montagano a response by email. “No” he said. “I'm at a public forum. I have the right to ask a question and get an answer.”
“We will send you a reply by email” Katahwa repeated. “I don't believe you will” said Montagano, leaving the microphone and telling The Suburban, “I'm shocked. I can't believe our elected representatives were not able to answer the question I asked. They voted for this.”
