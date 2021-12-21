As temperatures plunge, Prevention CDN-NDG has opened its warming space at 6570 Côte-des-Neiges (corner Barclay) and is ready to welcome people from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. The objective of the Halte-Chaleur CDN, located in the Saint Pascal Baylon church, is to offer a place of respite for the homeless population during intense cold periods.
The space has a high threshold of accessibility, meaning it is open to all, with the objective of reaching the most disconnected people and those in a situation of chronic or occasional homelessness to establish a positive connection to social integration.
To do this, the Halte welcomes individuals regardless of their level of intoxication or psycho-social difficulties. The approach is based on harm reduction through non-judgmental support, to build bonds of trust in a place where listening is at the forefront to help people get off the streets.
For any questions contact the Halte-Chaleur CDN team at 514-297-7267 from 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. seven days a week or at halte-chaleur@preventioncdnndg.org
