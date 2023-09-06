Last month CDN/NDG borough vehicles entered Loyola Park twice to collect garbage and destroyed some natural turf in the process, a practice resident Michael Cullen says hasn’t changed in 30 years. “The damage is still visible as they are still ripping up the grass and pathways.” He said trucks came in the morning and later in the afternoon. “They consistently tour the park with the truck to pick up the garbage bags from the bins. Especially every spring and fall they make these horrible ruts, ruin the paths and, on occasion, get stuck.”
With the trucks’ wheelbase too wide for the paved path used, it seems inevitable, but the path on Doherty mid-block is much wider and much closer to the chalet and soccer field than the one at the corner of Doherty and Fielding, yet the trucks continue to use that access.
While ruined grass is one of the simplest fixes for municipalities if it is indeed fixed, a gas-powered six-wheeler repeatedly tearing up natural grass to haul garbage from a park seems a poor optic. Given the dearth of natural areas in the neighbourhood and how high a premium CDN-NDG residents and purportedly, their administration puts on greenspaces and the environment, The Suburban asked Loyola councillor Despina Sourias if there is any plan to employ less destructive means of maintaining the park. No response was received by press time.
A drain partially blocked by debris and seemingly compacted by the vehicle’s weight was also highlighted. The Suburban noticed several blocked drains in the area around the park, a problematic issue in the case of heavy rainfalls and flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.