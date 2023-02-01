As part of the city’s efforts to make school zones safer, Improvements are coming to intersections near four schools in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce this year.
Among other things, curb extensions reduce the length of the pedestrian crossing, increase visibility at intersections, modify drivers’ behaviour by reducing speed, improve safety of vulnerable people (pedestrians, schoolchildren and people with reduced mobility) and make the neighbourhood greener and help reduce heat islands.
The four schools targeted for safer intersections are École Félix Leclerc (Darlington and Brighton); École Judith-Jasmin (Somerled and Mariette); Willingdon Elementary School Senior Campus (Somerled and Coronation); and École Sainte-Catherine-de-Sienne (Somerled and Saint-Ignatius).
A second, arterial roads improvement program, will also see the borough build extensions at intersections with traffic lights also located near schools: École Petit-Chapiteau (Victoria and Plamondon); École des Nations (Victoria and Barclay).
Financed by the city, the school zone safety program aims to encourage young people to walk or bike to school by improving safety, through the use of planted curb extensions at nearby intersections, and generally make areas sager around elementary schools, high schools, daycares and parks.
In total, some 42 projects around 50 establishments in 13 boroughs are planned this year.
Intersections near Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s École Harfang-des-Neiges and Saint-Laurent’s Parkdale are also included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.