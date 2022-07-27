Like other parts of the city, Montreal’s most populous borough boasts a thriving park culture.
A large proportion of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce residents are tenants with little or no access to their own yards, so public greenspaces play an important part in their daily lives. Large cultural communities also rely heavily on public greenspaces for community events and make their parks and spaces part of their daily interactions. Simply put, the parks are used, a lot, and most agree they are not getting the TLC they deserve.
The reasons are many for the poor state of some parks: from woefully insufficient numbers of refuse containers and bins made of questionable quality, to unchecked damage from open fires, along with litter, trampled greenery and equipment in disrepair. The problems affect all borough parks, some more than others. That's why the borough of CDN-NDG launched a park warden pilot project to spruce up parks and keep them that way, and wants to expand its park warden pilot project and make it permanent next year.
Launched last month, the project aims to promote a pleasant, clean and safe living environment for its community by offering clean, high-quality green spaces to residents as the summer holidays begin. The borough hired students whose main task will be to maintain the cleanliness of four parks in the borough for the entire summer.
Residents have massively reclaimed their parks during the pandemic, says CDN-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “However, respect for other park users and the environment must be a priority. We believe this pilot project will make our green spaces more welcoming, as they will be cleaner, safer and more pleasant to visit.” Park wardens will be responsible for keeping various public spaces clean, including playgrounds, green spaces and chalets.
Three parks will have wardens assigned seven days a week, and one park on weekends only. They will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The four parks involved are Martin Luther-King (7 days), NDG (7 days), Mackenzie King (7 days), and Jean-Brillant (weekends).
Alex Montagano ran for borough mayor last November with Team CDN-NDG. Arguably the loudest critic of the borough’s record on park maintenance, Montagano regularly decried the lack of refuse containers – even buying his own of similar or better quality than that used by the city (and at lower cost) and installing them in various parks to handle the overflow, as well as visiting other boroughs to compare their superior quality of infrastructure and equipment. (In fact, the bins he added in various locations continue to be serviced by the city.)
Montagano says Team/Equipe CDN-NDG is pleased to see the city “take some first steps at improving the cleanliness of parks. This has been a back-to-basics issue for us.” He would also like other elements of his program implemented, he told The Suburban, including proper garbage cans in all parks; proper maintenance of water fountains and installation of new units; more frequent cleaning of toilets; recycling bins, proper maintenance of grass and flowerbeds, as well as longer winter hours for skating chalets, and adopting his Park O Rama proposal for a mobile entertainment unit supporting a range of park activities.
