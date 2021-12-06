Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce council will vote on a $72,350,300 operating budget for 2022, and a $68.3 million Ten-Year Capital Works Program (TYCWP) Monday night. While the city's most populous borough is spending almost $2 million more than 2021 – a 2.8% increase – it is receiving only $975,000 more (or 1.7%) in centre city transfers, for a total of $57,034,700.
Local taxes will bring in an additional 3.3% or $314,900 for a total of $9,821,400, and the local borough tax will be indexed by 2% to $0.0402 per $100 valuation, with an impact on property taxes ranging from $3.21 for a condominium valued at $400,600, to $6.42 for a single-family home evaluated at $802,700. The borough will allocate $1,637,800 of its accumulated surplus to balance the budget.
As in past years, public works gets the lion's share of 45% or $32,548,000 this year, followed by culture, sports, recreation and social development with a third of the budget ($23,660,600); administrative services ($7,327,300); urban development and services to business ($5,504,400) and administration ($3,309,400).
CDN-NDG’s 2022-2031 TYCWP budget envelope stands at $6,830,000 per year for 10 years, or a total $68.3 million. Broken down by program spending, immovables (buildings) will see expenditures of $3,930,000 $3,198,000 $2,130,000 for 2022-2024, with a further $18,160,000 spent from 2020-2031 for a total of $27,418,000. Parks get nothing next year, but $632,000 in 2023, $1.8 million in 2024 and a total $10,482,000 over the next decade. Replacement of urban furniture will cost $100,000 in 2023 and $700,000 in 2024 for a total of $800,000, while road infrastructure gets annual investments of $2.9 million for the next three years and a total $29.6 million over the next decade.
The borough will hire three employees to carry out various projects and will finance new hires from allocated surpluses, including a technical agent, engineer and property manager for 2022. The technical officer and engineer will be dedicated to public works and be funded by the surplus currently allocated to road infrastructure for an estimated $202,800, and the property manager will join the real estate assets team and be funded by surpluses currently allocated to the Trenholme Centre and NDG community centre, for an estimated $104,200.
There is seemingly no relief this year for the chronic underfunding of CDN-NDG by the centre city, something that dominated much of the debate during the November election campaign.
By comparison, Ville Saint-Laurent with a population of 98,000 (CDN: 170,000) passed a $76,553,600 budget for 2022 (CDN: $72,350,300) with $55,955,000 in centre city transfers (CDN: $57,034,700) as well as a $96.2 million TYCWP (CDN: 68.3 million).
After adoption of the borough budget Monday night, and local tax and service fee by-laws next week, the budget will be presented to Montreal city council for adoption on January 19.
