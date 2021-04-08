A city employee working as support staff for elected borough officials in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has resigned, citing a toxic workplace environment.
In a letter to the borough director obtained and reported by some media outlets this week, Chad Walcott described an increasingly “toxic climate” in Sue Montgomery’s office since November 2019, adding that the situation prompted him to take a month’s leave for mental health issues, and was still subject to hostility from the mayor’s office upon returning.
Walcott reportedly wrote that maintaining his mental health was not possible in his current job, and alleged that he was pressured to end his contract early.
Montgomery still faces a number of ethics charges at the Quebec Municipal Commission, including failure to maintain a harassment-free workplace, issues stemming from internal conflicts simmering over two years that involved interactions between Montgomery and various borough officials, and which led to an investigation and ultimately a court judgement that sided with Montgomery over, among other things, her refusal to fire her chief of staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.