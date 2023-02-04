Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce continues its cultural offer this year with a thrilling and evocative dance performance. Les corps avalés by Compagnie Virginie Brunelle comes to the Salle Iro-valaskakis–Tembeck (NDG Cultural Center – 6400 Monkland) on Tuesday February 21 at 8 p.m. for a free performance.
Against a backdrop of resilience and hope, Les corps avalés explores power relations, inequalities and social disorder. Mastering the delicate balance between expressiveness and vigorous physicality of gestural language, the choreographer directs seven dancers depicting “humanity on edge, in search of gentleness and solidarity.”
As a musical score, the Molinari Quartet transports people with works from the contemporary repertoire. “The notes interfere in the smallest parcels of the performers' bodies; they enliven, amplify, inspire movement. Disarray, chaos and torment are thus sublimated. Elegant and intoxicating, Brunelle's dance is salutary.”
Choreographed by Virginie Brunelle, and featuring Sophie Breton, Sabrina Dupuis, José Flores, Chi Long, Milan Panet-Gigon, Marine Rixhon and Peter Trosztmer, the show is produced by Danse Danse, with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Conseil des arts de Montréal.
Free with ticket available at center, but a $2 fee applies for online booking at
https://cdn-ndg.tuxedobillet.com/main/les-corps-avales
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.