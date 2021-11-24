Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is in the hands of a solid Projet Montréal majority, just as it was following the last general election. The winners declared on election night have been confirmed following recounts of the Loyola district and mayoralty races.
The new mayor of the city’s most populous borough is Gracia Kasoki Katahwa of Projet Montréal, who beat out Ensemble Montréal’s Lionel Perez by 161 votes, after ballots were tallied the morning following the election originally giving her a lead of 212 votes.
The recount of Loyola’s 7,432 ballots began Monday, but by early Tuesday the Loyola race had been called for Projet Montreal’s Despina Sourias, who edged out Emsemble Montréal’s Gabriel Retta for the seat in the borough’s tightest race by 101 votes, four more than the original tally the morning after the November 7 election.
CDN-NDG council now has three Projet councillors, a Projet mayor and two Ensemble councillors.
Perez immediately tweeted out congratulations to Katahwa following the recount. “I congragulate Gracia Katahwa for her election as mayor of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. I offer her my collaboration and wish her good luck in her duties.”
In documents served to other mayoralty candidates and party representatives, Ensemble Montréal had demanded the recounts based on what it called irregularities in vote counting, rules not being followed and votes may have been illegally rejected and inaccurately tabulated. It added that in many polls, vote numbers for district candidates and borough mayor were not equal, possibly suggesting more than 180 ballots uncounted. It also speaks of the primo and assistant primo in charge of stations giving different instructions to different tables.
The other recounts requested by EM and granted are for borough mayor and city councillor in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. There will also be a recount Thursday – requested by Projet Montréal –for the Outremont mayoralty race where Ensemble’s Laurent Debois beat PM incumbent Philipe Tomlinson by 23 votes, and for a council seat in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve which EM won by 42 votes.
