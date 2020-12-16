Should any resident be able to present a question to elected representatives in a public forum?
That’s the issue raised at a recent CDN-NDG borough council meeting, when Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand suggested – at the end of public question period – that residents who are elected officials in another borough not do so.
“Question period is a precious thing, and people are really connecting more and more with their elected officials through question period” Rotrand told The Suburban. “Happily, everyone who wished to pose a question had the opportunity to do so,” he said, but “there's a question of ethics…An elected official from another borough sent a question on our list. Fortunately, it didn't impact anybody, but it could have. It's not a good practice, and I invite elected officials to please don't do that in the future.”
The issue revolved around the 45th question of the evening, when CDN resident Fanny Magini asked if one of the three paths in Parc Marie-Gérin-Lajoie could be opened to the use of bicycles for those families who use it to bypass the busier Van Horne and Cote Saint Catherine while commuting with their children to school. Magini is a borough councillor in neighboring Outremont.
When asked if she felt it appropriate or not to pose a question, Magini told The Suburban she was “astonished” at the reaction, “to reject the most fundamental citizen's right to ask a question to their council. “I have been living in CDN-NDG for more than two years and, with my neighbours, thought it was important to ask a question at a council meeting." All citizens have the right to ask questions of their elected representatives she says. "All residents, regardless of their status, have the right to contribute to democratic life.”
Rotrand didn’t suggest banning the practice, nor question the importance of the question, “but if élus from different boroughs start sending questions to boroughs everywhere, it can deny a citizen of ours the opportunity to ask a question. We only have so much time,” he said, adding that some council meetings receive up to 80 emailed questions.
He invited other elected officials “not to do this,” and suggested they can get a neighbour who shares their point of view to do so, or reach out to a party colleague on the council concerned to seek information from the services. “As an elected official I would never send questions to Ville Marie or Rosemont or elsewhere on an issue that was important to me. I don't think it's a good practice.”
NDG councillor Peter McQueen asked if the principle applies within CDN-NDG as well, “like if you're the councillor from Snowdon is supposed to ask questions about N.D.G.?" “We are the same borough Peter McQueen,” replied Rotrand, laughing, "and since you're running again, perhaps we can continue this discussion for a long time.”
Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery did not respond to Rotrand's suggestion.
