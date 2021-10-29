All municipal parties running Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce have their own vision for the Hippodrome development, but common elements include commitments to social and affordable housing, and green development.
Projet Montréal’s plan for the sector includes a minimum of 2,000 social housing and 2,000 affordable housing units, which will remain so for at least 40 years. A carbon-neutral district with a total of 7,500 housing units, shops, services, and a huge public green space are envisaged, as well as a multitude of sustainable mobility options, including an autonomous shuttle to help facilitate travel within the site, towards Décarie Boulevard and towards Namur station. The neighbourhood will be served by Cavendish Boulevard which will become an urban boulevard focused on sustainable mobility, with a public transit corridor, bike path and wide sidewalks. The widening of Rue des Jockeys and Jean-Talon in the Namur station area will create a new public green space above the autoroute and ensure safe and pleasant passage to the metro. PM mayoralty candidate Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said maximizing pedestrian and cycling links between the metro and the new district “will repair an urban scar and improve the quality of life in the Namur metro sector. Expressways will give way to green spaces that the population can appropriate.”
Within the first 100 days of an Ensemble Montréal mandate, a call for projects will be launched, including 6,000 new housing units, the majority of which will be family-owned, with a good portion being affordable and social. Thirty percent of homes will be social housing and 70% of the rest will be affordable housing, says Loyola candidate Gabriel Retta, adding that there is the possibility of building a medical center there. “The winning consortium will have to complete the project quickly and start construction as soon as possible,” reads the EM platform. “The agreement signed with the Quebec government stipulates that work must begin before 2023. This new district will have to be designed to attract many young families by creating an adequate living environment and the necessary infrastructures. Ensemble Montréal makes the retention of young families in Montreal one of its main priorities.”
Courage Sue Montgomery’s plan includes the creation of 2500 social housing units, or a minimum of 50% social housing. “The administrative office for the project development will remain in CDN-NDG, not downtown,” and the site will house two elementary schools and a high school. The district will have community gardens and provide incentives to plant and maintain flower beds, possibly rooftop beehives, and have similar initiatives as Projet Harmonie (HLM La Pépinière), which used a vacant adjacent lot to build a greenhouse in which all residents contribute to maintaining. It also calls for the planting of apple, pear, and cherry trees, and offer the possibility of apple picking for Montreal families who don't have the opportunity to go outside the city for such activities. The area will remain not only carbon neutral but also climate positive.
The Mouvement Montréal vision begins with 2,500 social housing units and sports and recreation infrastructure one expects in a 21st century neighborhood, says mayoralty candidate Matthew Kerr. That includes a public swimming pool, rugby/cricket/soccer pitch, cycling paths, basketball court, clubhouse for sports teams using the facilities, community center and an art gallery to exhibit pieces from local NDG/CDN artists as well as Montreal's Indigenous artists. “There will be a pedestrian-only commercial strip that's lively, decorative, inviting, with lots of greenery and will include the installation of heated sidewalks” says Kerr. “It's a concept that's been long talked about in Montreal and Blue Bonnets would be a perfect location to pilot that project.” Trees will be plentiful so that the area does not become another heat island “and parking infrastructure will be as such to allow for sufficient charging stations and not cater to impractical parking minimums.”
Action Montreal’s Neal Mukherjee says in terms of development, “We favor purchase of housing units by Canadian residents for the purpose of living in them,” and proposes a 20% supplementary on the welcome tax by foreign purchasers for the purpose of investing. “Furthermore, we are worried by recent reports where people close to developers got some sweetheart deals” he says, referring to recent revelations of developers, their families and wealthy foreign investors securing a multitude of condominium units designated as affordable housing across Montreal in recent years. “If units are built targeting lower-income families, we hope that those in need receive the benefits. Finally, we hope the development is targeted to a wide market and not just a narrow demographic of able-bodied, monied adults.”
Alex Montagano of Team CDN/NDG said the borough already doesn’t get enough money to service existing needs. “There's an endless supply of cheap promises from the political parties about the Hippodrome. Yet none of them will tell us how the shortchanged borough of CDN-NDG will provide services to this massive development,” adding “Team/Équipe CDN-NDG is 100 % opposed to the Cavendish extension… I find it odd that a party that claims to be green supports a project that will effectively increase traffic in residential areas, increasing pollution and compromising the safety of our children.”
