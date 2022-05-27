Alex Montagano was wrong... sort of.
Two weeks after publicly questioning the likelihood of a reply from Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce council to his question on loans and PDIs, the former mayoralty candidate and council regular got an answer.
In April, Montagano highlighted Montreal’s most populous borough is one of the largest contributors to city coffers with the city’s smallest per capita operational budget “and the lowest per capita investment budget in the city (PDI),” and a current debt load estimated at $60 million.
Stymied in his efforts to get an explanation of the relationship between borough debt and local investment (PDI) tax, he said “CDN-NDG has the smallest PDI in the city at $401 per person. Can you please tell me why we finance our entire PDI, while other boroughs do not?... This is a major fail. No one knows what our debts are, and council keeps voting in budgets every year without that being exposed.”
Montagano got no explanation, the question steered towards administrative services director Guylaine Gaudreault, whose remote connection to the meeting was inaudible. Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa pledged a response by email. “No” he replied. “I’m at a public forum and have the right to ask a question and get an answer.” “We will send you a reply by email” Katahwa repeated.
“I don’t believe you will,” said Montagano, leaving the microphone.
Two weeks later Montagano wrote the entire council and senior directors about the lack of response, and 8 hours later received an emailed reply: “CDN-NDG isn't unique in the way in which it funds and pays for its local PDI. All boroughs follow the same model,” wrote Katahwa. “However, this doesn't mean that all investments made in the borough are financed through the local PDI. For many investment projects, we also receive funding through city-centre programs.”
She cited the example of the $1.2 million investment to renovate the chalet at Parc Martin-Luther King. “As every other item in our PDI, we will then get a loan to pay for that investment and reimburse it through the local investment tax.” But in addition to cash from the local PDI, she said there will also be investment of $1.285 million from the city centre through a program in the city’s PDI, “paid for through funds of the city, thereby making it the responsibility of all Montrealers.”
All local PDI are paid for by loans and investment taxes, she said, but not all investments in a borough are paid for by the local PDI. “The majority of investments in our borough come from the city-centre PDI, either because it is for a city-centre jurisdiction (e.g., maintaining and renovating water infrastructure) or because we receive funding through one of the many city programs.”
