CDN-NDG moves on public square link to Royalmount

Snowdon is getting a new public space thanks to an agreement between Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Quartier Royalmount to develop the area around the de la Savane Métro station.
Located at the crossroads of the Décarie Expressway and Highway 40, the Namur-de la Savane area is designated as a strategic planning sector in the Montreal Agglomeration development plan, and adjacent to the 20-hectare Royalmount project which is almost entirely within the limits of Town of Mount Royal.
The scale of that project presents significant challenges, particularly for travel, and the construction of a pedestrian bridge by Developer Carbonleo and Quartier Royalmount crossing Décarie and linking Royalmount to de la Savane Métro station on the Montreal side is an important mitigation measure. The footbridge – which will take about a year to complete– will land on de Sorel between Décarie and Bougainville, and so this portion of de Sorel will be the site of a public square and closed to vehicular traffic.
The city has a preliminary layout provided by the developer who will assume all construction and maintenance costs and foot the bill for supervision by the city. The space, which measures about 3,000 square metres, will feature greenery, urban furniture, new STM installations and bicycle racks. Construction of the footbridge is expected to be completed by March 2024, and the builder is prepared to spend some $25 million on the infrastructure, followed by the development of the public space and closure of de Sorel with completion slated for Spring 2025.
“It’s nice,” says councillor Sonny Moroz, “but it's literally steps from the Décarie Expressway,” and he wonders “if people will actually use it.”
The developer says once Royalmount is complete, it expects 10 million people to travel there through the Métro station annually. “Let’s remember that we are going to have a mega-shopping centre, perhaps with housing on the Town of Mount Royal side,” said Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.
There is no officially declared housing component of Quartier Royalmount, and although its marketing materials and branding does speak about green living environments and such, the issue of residential construction has long been subject of much debate – and ambiguous messaging from both Developer Carbonleo and TMR, whose administration since the last election has declared a zoning change for residential as a non-starter.
“What we are doing here is a good collaboration with the city of Montreal, the Town of Mount Royal and the developer,” says Katahwa, “to put structures in place to ensure that everyone who goes to shop at Royalmount or lives there, that their only option is not, once again, a car.” Besides, she says, “it’s a sector that needs love” and to be made more secure “as there will be more people going to the Hippodrome and Royalmount… It's going to be a very busy sector.”
Moroz says he is pleased that the developer is picking up the bill but cautions that “it must be done in the best interest of Montrealers,” and not just serve as a nice Métro exit to leave the area.
