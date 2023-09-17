The recently installed Bourret bike path had nothing to do with the tragic death of 55-year-old pedestrian and Hampstead resident Sigal Bar Weizmann on June 7, says the CDN-NDG administration.
Resident Steve Novak told September’s council meeting that the borough did not consult residents about the path, with fatal consequences. “A woman was killed by a van hugging the curb because the road is too narrow,” said Novak. “It's not a coincidence that a couple of weeks after the bike path was put in, a woman was killed and another woman was seriously injured on Bourret, something that's never happened before on that road.”
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa called Novak’s claim “inexact information…. When that accident happened on Bourret we made sure directly to contact the SPVM and it was made clear to us in the report that the bike path had nothing to do with it.”
That drew jeers from the audience. “People could think what they want,” she continued. “It's important for me to say that we work with facts and work with our partners. It's really important for me to reiterate that.”
Weizmann and another woman were struck by a van driven by an elderly driver, that for yet-to-be determined reasons, swerved and hit a parked car before colliding with them at McLynn.
The SPVM said there was no criminality involved, nor any medical crisis. Agent Jeanne Drouin said the file was sent to the Quebec Coroner’s office “and the coroner will determine if there was a problem with infrastructure or anything like that. This was an accident.” The Coroner’s office would only confirm that a coroner has been assigned to conduct an inquest. (The average delay for a report in 2018-19 was 11 months, but the office has recently taken measures to reduce delays attributable to administrative processing.)
After detailing safety issues and suggestions raised by residents that were not implemented, and his own frustrations trying to access any studies conducted before the bike path vote, Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz said “I'm still waiting for the coroner’s report in order to say anything publicly about the unfortunate death of a community leader in our area.” After the accident, Mayor Jeremy Levi of adjacent Hampstead called on CDN-NDG to remove the bike path pending an investigation.
The two-lane path is on the north side of Bourret west of Décarie, a heavily used shortcut for commuters, many avoiding Fleet to access and exit Décarie. There is a four-way stop, but no crosswalk at McLynn, and there is heavy traffic during peak times, including through-traffic from Côte Saint-Luc and Hampstead.
Most residents and motorists familiar with the road will attest that cars must often swerve to avoid oncoming traffic, particularly trucks or the 129 bus. At council Novak said “the STM is in the process of moving the bus route” due to the narrow margins for turns.
He told The Suburban he met STM employees on site “who were measuring the road and they told me that bus drivers were complaining” about how narrow Bourret is and problems with turning. “They said it looks like they would probably have to change the route.” The mayor, who sits on the STM board of directors, did not comment, but the STM’s Amélie Régis confirmed to The Suburban “for the moment, we have no intention of diverting the service of the 129 on Bourret. However we are in contact with the borough to find solutions so that buses circulate more smoothly on this street.”
