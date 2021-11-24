The recount of 7,432 ballots began Monday, but by Tuesday the Loyola race had been reportedly called for Projet Montreal’s Despina Sourias, who edged out Emsemble Montréal’s Gabriel Retta for the seat in the borough’s tightest race – by only 97 votes according to the tally the morning after the November 7 election. The Suburban did not have final confirmed numbers following the recount by press time.
The race for borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is still not over, after Gracia Kasoki Katahwa of Projet Montréal beat out Ensemble Montréal’s Lionel Perez by 212 votes, after ballots were tallied the morning following the election. The recount of 32,506 votes is expected to be completed by Friday, but CDN-NDG council is now comprised of three PM and two Ensemble councillors.
In documents served to other mayoralty candidates and party representatives, Ensemble Montréal had demanded a recount based on what it said were irregularities in vote counting, rules not being followed and votes may have been illegally rejected and inaccurately tabulated. It added that in many polls, vote numbers for district candidates and borough mayor were not equal, possibly suggesting more than 180 ballots uncounted. It also speaks of the primo and assistant primo in charge of stations giving different instructions to different tables.
The other recounts requested by EM and granted are for borough mayor and city councillor in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. There will also be a recount Thursday – requested by Projet Montréal –for the Outremont mayoralty race where Ensemble’s Laurent Debois beat PM incumbent Philipe Tomlinson by 23 votes, and for a council seat in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve which EM won by 42 votes.
