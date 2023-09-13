Details on the Hippodrome are coming soon, and every housing project is particular, says Côte des Neiges—Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, responding to council regular Sharon Freedman’s criticism of what she says is the city’s phlegmatic response to the housing crisis.
Freedman said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante “receives federal monies for municipalities to kickstart housing” and dictates “the cost of each lot, restrictions, no cars, no garages, only high-density buildings… How much longer is this mayor right here and council going to be the puppets for Plante and continue to defend her abysmal record on housing? When will this council finally take a stand here and get something done for the people of CDN-NDG on social housing?”
Katahwa was not rattled. “I can assure you that I’m working with our services at the centre city and with the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal (OMHM) to make sure that we are able to concretize social housing in the borough. I’m somebody who collaborates, I think we’ve seen in the past where non-collaboration brings us,” adding, “within the next few weeks, people will be able to know what exactly we’re going to be building at the Hippodrome.”
While not offering specifics, in terms of social housing, Katahwa says she’s working with OMHM Director-general Isabelle Pépin “to understand where every project is” and “to make sure that we work towards unblocking every project.” As for the often-cited example of the defunct city property on Walkley, Katahwa said that the city cannot start building before 2025, and was unequivocal: “This is not Mayor Plante, this is the federal and provincial agreement regarding how we could use the money to rebuild housing on Walkley.”
Freedman asked Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz if city indifference is to blame. “It’s a difficult question,” said Moroz, adding there are areas “that are very opaque” about process and funding envelopes. “Unfortunately, there are agreements that money comes out from that had other priorities, like the mayor was describing, where you couldn’t necessarily demolish a building with funds that are available, and the city rarely commits excess money that they have available towards new projects in an unstructured way.”
