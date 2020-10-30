Media attention paid to Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery's Friday Facebook message regarding the police shooting of a knife-wielding man in NDG has focused on her comments regarding the shootings of other members of the Black community in the borough over the years, including that of Anthony Griffin in 1987 and Nicholas Gibbs in 2018.
A police shooting in somewhat similar circumstances resulted in the recent death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, which has sparked protests and looting. The NDG shooting, which took place early Thursday morning, is being investigated by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendante.
The police union expressed outrage at Montgomery's comments, saying Thursday's terrorist attack in France, which killed three people in a Nice church, demonstrates a knife can cause great harm.
But Montgomery also, in light of last Thursday's shooting, expressed continued disappointment at the merger of police Stations 9 in Côte St. Luc and Station 11 in NDG. The Suburban was first to report on the merger this past January. Councillor Marvin Rotrand has also been outspoke about the merger of the two stations.
"What we need is to build trust between the SPVM and those they serve through community policing," Montgomery wrote on Facebook. "We need police who know the vulnerable members of our community: the diverse cultural communities, those who struggle with mental illness, addictions, poverty or abuse."
In terms of the recent closing of Station 11, she wrote: "Could this tragic event have ended differently had we still had our own police station in NDG? We will never know. However, we do know that having police officers even more removed from our community will in no way build trust and accountability.
"There has been no accountability from the SPVM or the municipal council for the decision to shutter Station 11 in NDG and expand station 9 in the neighbouring municipality of Cote St. Luc. There was no forum for the people served by Station 11 to have their say in a move that directly affects their lives, their sense of security. To this day, no data supporting this decision has ever been provided."
Montgomery added that the Plante administration "has promised they will conduct a review of the closure of Station 11.
"I plan to hold them to this promise. I know our community will as well. It is crucial that this review study how the closure of Station 11 has impacted all members of our community — including those most targeted by police violence. Anything less will only serve to widen the rift between people and their police."
