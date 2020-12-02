Jean-François Munn has been patient. More so than Mother Nature, which sent a huge branch from one of the two large Silver Maples fronting his Harvard property to the ground.
Over four decades, says the N.D.G resident, the city trimmed trees every two years. “For more than 10 years they do it only on request.” In 2011 he made a request, concerned about the limbs over the sidewalk and street as dangerous to passersby. The request was repeated less than a year later “because nothing happened. I was informed the file had been lost” he told The Suburban.
Despite repeated demands and city crews placing "No Parking" signs on site that were removed five days later, no pruning. According to city documents, the signs were removed and the job not done because of rain. Crews never returned.
Not until 2017 that is, after a huge branch fell on his vehicle parked curbside, causing some $12,000 in damage, costs which the city promptly and fully assumed. “They came quickly after that,” he says, the work order marked urgent, “but only for the tree that lost the branch,” not its partner a few feet away. “I asked them why not just prune the other one as well?” He was told “the work order was for this tree only.”
Munn made another pruning request last year before yet another branch fell, this one from the second tree that was ignored during the last visit. As requested, he submitted more photos and was told a crew would assess the risk. They left a door hanger explaining that both trees would be pruned. Following up yet again, he was “told the job would be done within 12 to 18 months.” That was October 2019, then the pandemic hit, further slowing the glacial bureaucratic pace.
“I sent pictures to the borough reiterating my request while stressing the danger if one of these branches falls on a person: It could kill or seriously injure them, look what it did to my car.”
He followed up yet again in May, July and September of this year to inform the city that animals were digging among the roots and trunks, possibly further damaging the trees. “Nothing was done, except to tell me that experts assessed the danger and the request is running its course.”
Tree trimming and maintenance has been behind schedule for at least seven years, says Munn’s city councillor Peter McQueen, who told The Suburban that “about three years ago we started giving contracts to the private sector to catch up. They evaluate the danger level of each tree and put them in order of priority.” McQueen says COVID caused further delays “and some priority trees have now been put off until the spring.”
Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery’s office explained that the horticultural team’s assessment was that the tree in question is a priority 3 (out of 5) and not an imminent risk to health and safety, and crews must prioritize those deemed an imminent danger. “Unfortunately there is a historic backlog,” said Montgomery. “In order to tackle this backlog, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has set aside two million dollars over five years. Anyone with a tree in need of maintenance should contact the 311 service.”
That's no help right now for Munn: It's been more than 12 months since his last request, more than nine years since the first. So his waiting game resumes. “They are dangerous and maybe even deadly” reads his comments to the city in borough documents.
“They are under your responsibility and you are neglecting their maintenance. I hope that it will not take an accident for you to act… you can’t pretend that you were not aware.”
