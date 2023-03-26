The new Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce bylaw allowing landlords to convert garage spaces into dwellings is leaving some residents out in the cold, or at least their cars. While the bylaw helps grow rentable housing in the borough, it’s eliminating parking from a neighborhood already short on spaces.
For dozens of tenants on Bouchette it is especially maddening, given it was simply a matter of timing that gave their cars the boot.
Adopted last mandate, the original bylaw allowed for transformation of garages into rentable units but was paused to add new permit criteria. Before it was frozen, says Darlington councillor Stéphanie Valenzuela, “the first permits in Darlington included all six buildings between Lavoie and Legaré.”
That’s frustrating for tenants like JC Almerido, whose building has long included indoor parking which was taken away because of garage conversion. “We need our parking as my wife is on cancer treatment and it's hard to find parking close by” he told council, adding he was told “if it's inconvenient to us, we can leave anytime.” There's already a very big parking challenge with proximity to Lavoie high school, Lucille-Teasdale elementary and other buildings. “It's worse in winter when the street is being cleaned” says Valenzuela, “or if the operator doesn't pass.”
Ironically, the new permit rules consider that. Converting garage spaces into rooming houses has always been allowed in CDN-NDG, but increased in recent years due to the housing shortage says borough advisor Claire De Muns. “As a result, we realized this was causing problems in some situations where building residents could no longer find parking near their homes.” The administration adopted new criteria, including impact on residents of removing parking in relation to the number of nearby available on-street spaces.
The new criteria would have covered the Bouchette situation (where all six buildings are owned by Mackroc Corporation,) says De Muns, “but the permit applications were filed before the freeze effect. Unfortunately, the new by-law cannot be applied.” If applications came after the new version in February, the new conditions would kick in.
Valenzuela said she was frustrated because she’s asked for news on permits since January to update residents who may or may not lose parking, “as many have mobility issues and depending on the response, would have to look for a new place with lease renewals coming up for many. But I wasn’t getting any information from the administration.”
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said she was sorry about the residents’ plight but added the issue “falls unfortunately under the jurisdiction of the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) so the city or the borough are not legally allowed to intervene.” She promised her staff would help Almerido get in contact with a local tenant support organization.
The Suburban asked representatives of Mackroc if tenants will receive some kind of consideration for loss of parking but no one was available to comment.
Valenzuela says many tenants have been there for decades. “The reality is many people in that neighborhood have families and multiple jobs and can't go without a vehicle. They've built community here,” adding it’s “inconceivable” for many to consider moving or give up their car. “Even if we're pushing people towards public transit, it's not the reality for many Darlington residents.”
