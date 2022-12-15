CDN NDG freezes local tax rate; "new narrative" criticized

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN–NDG) is maintaining its local services tax rate for 2023, adopting the rate of 4.13 cents per $100 of assessment.
While the rate remains the same the borough will generate additional revenues of $1,177,000 next year thanks to a dramatic hike in property evaluations. Indeed, last year the borough raised $9,903,200 from local taxes; this year that number will go up to $11,080,200, so while the rate remains the same, the amount it represents is heading north.
Property owners can expect to pay 5.4% more in property tax after the central city released its $6.76 billion 2023 budget last week, the increase in the total tax burden averaging 4.1% for residential and 2.9% for non-residential buildings. The increase in the new 2023-2025 property assessment roll will be spread over three years to soften the impact for taxpayers.
Central city transfers to Montreal’s most populous borough, however, remain stagnant at 2%, prompting an exchange between the borough mayor and council regular Alex Montagano who contends that CDN-NDG is regularly short-changed. “I'm troubled that council is misleading residents on the borough tax increase. You talk about a tax rate that does not consider average evaluation increases in CDN-NDG which are 41%. When you consider these, it comes to 6% and for people whose valuations have gone up in the 50% range, taxes are going up 8-9%. We have to question the value we receive in terms of the taxes we pay.”
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said with total tax increases of 5.4% in CDN-NDG, the local rate is frozen “so we are the lowest tax rate in the city of Montreal, that's a fact.” She insisted Montagano’s take on tax hikes and transfers is not the whole story. “We need to take into consideration different programs from the central city, for example when we renovate Trenholme chalet or a park… it's not only the people of CDN-NDG that are paying for that… the whole city is.” Simply looking at the transfer does not give the full picture of local investments, she said, “there are many other revenues to look at.”
“That’s not accurate” says Montagano, former borough mayoralty candidate with Team CDN-NDG. “The 2% city transfer covers operational budget needs, the transfers you speak of have nothing to do with that. Those are capital investments in the borough PDI. The city says inflation is up ‘this much’ so it's only rational that we increase taxes, but when it comes to their own operating expenses that logic doesn't apply. If you look at the amount of money that we give the central city each year, about half a billion dollars, that means they're taking an extra $17 million from us, and that's operational needs, nothing to do with investments. You're confusing them.”
Montagano told The Suburban the borough has a “new narrative” that transfers are low “but they are investing in infrastructure.” “But our PDI (10-year capital investment budget) is the smallest in the city. CDN-NDG in essence, finances infrastructure in other boroughs.”
