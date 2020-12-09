Freeing the spots

Soon you can bypass the meter to pick up your meal

The year to date has been marked by the pandemic and the forced closure of numerous shops, restaurants and bars, affecting their turnover and threatening their survival, says a motion by Darlington councillor Lionel Perez. Seconded by Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, it asks for “Reserving spaces for street parking located in front of restaurants to make 15 minutes to facilitate delivery and take-out operations” as long as Montreal remains a red zone. It is estimated that before the second confinement, one in four restaurants had closed its doors temporarily or permanently. Restaurants depend on delivery and take-out to generate income and “This motion asking the borough services to allow a pick-up zone in front of restaurants in CDN-NDG will help small businesses and make it easier for them to get customers during the COVID-19 pandemic” Perez told The Suburban. “It’s made following the adoption at city hall of Ensemble Montréal’s motion. We will be one of first boroughs to implement this.” Montreal council voted last month to ask boroughs to increase free parking in front of restaurants during the holiday season, as sign modifications are a borough jurisdiction. Quebec City acted quickly, offering 89 reserved free 15-minute parking spaces in front of restaurants to facilitate delivery and pick-up throughout the period when the city is designated a red zone. This borough motion is the request to give effect to the city hall motion. It not yet known how many spots will be affected in the borough or across the city. the measure will be in addition to recent measures loosening parking restrictions downtown, making it free at night and on weekends until New Year's Eve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.