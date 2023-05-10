The annual free distribution of flowers, plants, compost and wood chips returns to three locations in CDN-NDG on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.
The distribution is without registration and will take place at Doug-Harvey Arena, Martin-Luther-King Park chalet and the Mackenzie King Park chalet on a first-come, first-served basis, with only one person per address. Bring a bag or container to carry the plants as well as proof of CDN-NDG residence (public utility account or drivers’ license). Compost and wood chips will be self-serve and must be for residential use only (limit of 25 L per address). Remember to bring your shovel and containers.
Plants available include purple and yellow Violas; cherry tomatoes; thaï Basilic; and Jalapeño peppers.
Distribution to groups will take place on Friday, May 12, and applications must be made directly to the Écoquartier NDG (514 486-2727) or Écoquartier CDN (514 738-7848). The number of flowers allocated will be based on the number of requests received by the various groups. Eligible groups include childcare centres, religious communities, buildings with nine or more units, community gardens, non-profit organizations and seniors’ residences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.