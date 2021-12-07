CDN-NDG first council a calm affair

There was little drama in a mostly civil and non-partisan first regular council meeting in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce.
Montreal's most populous borough now has the distinction of having the city's first black female mayor, a majority of women on council, and three councillors and a mayor who are all first time élus. After the borough budget meeting that preceded it, council got down to regular business which included a host of appointments and contract approvals.
Some testy moments arose when Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa named Magda Popeanu as deputy mayor and then subsequently as president of the CCU (Planning Advisory Committee) along with Loyola councillor Despina Sourias as first substitute president and Snowdon’s Sonny Moroz as second substitute.
That drew criticism from Moroz, the Ensemble Montreal councillor expressing surprise at the decision to appoint someone from the city's executive committee to the CCU presidency. “Normally this position in CDN-NDG is proposed to a person who is beginning their political career,” he said.
“It's my prerogative as mayor” replied Katahwa.
NDG councillor Peter McQueen asked about the tradition. “Was that the case normally during the Applebaum (administration)? I remember, on the contrary, when he was mayor and president of the CCU at the same time, so did the change come immediately after, does anybody remember?
Moroz was not amused. “I don't appreciate my colleague Mr. McQueen referring to a past administration in power during my adolescence as if it was part of my history,” he told Katahwa. “It's bizarre behavior Peter and I’d appreciate it if you would stop.” McQueen responded that “You were talking about previous administrations, so I was just bringing up what previous administrations did.”
Moroz said his concern stemmed from the fact that “when you're in the administration you're busier and Madame Popeanu has a large file on the executive committee. It's one of the reasons, that it's given to the opposition.”
Katahwa, who adroitly ran the new council sessions, was visibly losing patience with the exchange. “I will repeat my answer, according to the rules it's my decision, independent of what previous administrations have done,” adding she believed in Popeanu’s competence, “and I don't have to justify my decision more than I already have.”
For her part, Popeanu, responsible for the organizational performance file on Montreal’s executive committee, thanked Moroz for his concern. “I was already president of the CCU in my first mandate 2013-2017” she said, “because no one wanted the job because there's a lot of work. It involves a lot of knowledge accumulated over the years, generally dealing with all rules that involve urban planning in Montreal. For me it's a challenge to take on the CCU and I do appreciate my mandate on the executive committee, but on the other hand it is worth the extra time because the borough really needs that we watch attentively all these planning issues over the next few years.”
