Is your pooch a mooch?
If you are looking for ways to improve your dog's behaviour, the city is holding free workshops in dog parks across the island.
Professional dog trainers will lead the sessions, share their tips and best practices with a number of themes, including managing dog park dynamics, integrating puppies, dog language, preventing bites, aggression between dogs and playtime.
In Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce workshops take place at Parc Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (Girouard park) Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and Parc Trenholme on Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. For all dates and times visit
https://montreal.ca/en/events/free-tips-dog-behaviour-experts-28825
