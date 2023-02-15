“CDN-NDG is an example of how people from all parts of the world live in peace” says council regular and former mayoralty candidate Alex Montagano. “It is home to the largest English community in Quebec” he says, “and is a borough where the majority are Bilingual (61%) and first language is English.”
He says past failures of the borough to be recognized as bilingual “is a wrong that needs to be corrected” and that the Quebec government only considers mother tongue, which “provides a false portrait of CDN-NDG's linguistic makeup.”
Montagano challenged CDN-NDG council, and Peter McQueen in particular, again, to petition Quebec City for the right to bilingual services. “Many cities and borough representatives are demanding and petitioning the Quebec government to allow continued service in English, especially for vulnerable seniors who struggle with communication. Will the council pass a resolution supporting bilingual status and petition the government that its laws recognize the reality of our bilingualism, and the contribution we make to Quebec society?”
CDN-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa essentially repeated her answer from last council, explaining how bilingual status works and how the borough doesn't qualify, but stressed the importance of communicating essential information for people in multiple languages, for example the availability of borough resources on July 1.
McQueen commented that he was satisfied with the mayor's explanation and lauded how the borough deals with unilingual anglophones, that the borough director read the question out in English and the mayor answered it in English.
Nonetheless, said one resident attending council, “she doesn't get it. She's talking multilingual, multicultural niceties but doesn't understand the historical and social fact of the English-speaking community here in the centre of the island of Montreal. She doesn't know this community.”
While online public notices, calls for tenders and other official communications are typically in French only, CDN-NDG provides a good deal of English communications, including printed and online versions of its council agenda. Emailed questions for council are read in English and usually responded to in English by department heads, all francophone, which is not required by law. Most information on its web page is available in English as well. The emailed cultural activities calendar is in French only, but a “Speak English?” link leads to an online English calendar – albeit less graphic and comprehensive.
At last council Katahwa said that cities as creatures of the provinces so cannot act on the issue of having bilingual status, but the borough was intent on providing essential services in in English, Mandarin, Luanga and a number of languages.
Perhaps one of the most frank responses to the decades-old debate on Montreal language politics came during the last municipal election, when McQueen and other candidates were queried on Bill 96, which the Projet Montréal administration vocally supported. McQueen told an audience that “we did argue for the maintaining of certain services like 311 services in English in our borough” and cautioned citizens to “be careful… we do not necessarily want more scrutiny by certain nationalist forces of what exactly goes on here in CDN-NDG.” McQueen said “every time I take out an English book from the Benny library, every time I get some service in English, and most borough employees are bilingual. I want to preserve that and I don't necessarily want more people screaming about language...”
While cities and elected officials often cry impotence in the face of provincial rules, Montagano told The Suburban “That’s bullshit. It doesn't stop cities and elected officials from advocating for their citizens; it doesn’t stop them from standing with citizens against laws that limit their rights; it doesn’t stop them from doing the right thing. I mean who do they represent? The people of CDN-NDG, or their party?”
