Occasionally an issue comes up that arouses little passion or debate, presents no opposition or whiff of scandal; such is the case with the NDG skatepark, more of an idea than an actual thing for the time being, even if many elected officials have taken pains to express support for it regardless of political stripe.
The borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce will launch consultations this year to look at the creation of a new skatepark in the borough. The current site in NDG at Parc Benny is in woeful disrepair, a bleak, fenced-in former basketball court with warps, cracks, weeds and cement stumps protruding through the asphalt, all clear hazards for users. Even an impending awareness-raising event slated for August at the park for a new skatepark is being done with the caveat that important repairs are required.
The borough services have been authorized to conduct interim repairs as well as a consultation with the Skateboard Association of Montreal (ASM) which will guide the borough on the creation of a park that serves the needs of skateboarders of all abilities and for residents from one end of the borough to the other. A design for Parc Raymond in LaSalle will see a new skatepark constructed in 2022 thanks to a collaboration between the ASM and a citizens’ committee, and CDN-NDG locals are hoping to see a similar.
NDG resident Jonathan Stein's 10-year-old son learned to skateboard like most kids on the street in front of his house. It wasn't until a year after, he says, that they ventured over to Benny, “and the first time we arrived there we saw the state of it. My gosh. It seemed kind of dangerous.”
Stein launched a petition asking the borough to consider building a new skate park in NDG, rapidly gathering some 700 signatures. The NDG Skatepark Facebook page was created and within a couple of days the issue drew the attention of many residents, including the mayor and several city councillors.
Some users want to intensify pressure on the élus to act, especially given the widely panned state of Benny. “I would rather look at the positive,” says Loyola resident Evan Thompson, who stopped by Benny for a quick roll. “There's stuff happening everywhere as boroughs and municipalities are getting on board and investing in quality parks and it really should be the case here,” he told The Suburban. “There is no reason why we as a borough can not have the same type of facility and something that everyone can enjoy.”
Stein agrees. “Our borough is sadly lacking facilities for skateboard and scootering and other types of sports,” compared to other neighborhoods. “The type of park we have is a very old design compared to what newer ones are in the Montreal area… Many NDG kids go to Parc Girouard to practice,” says Stein, “although it's not built and designed for that.” Côte Saint-Luc’s Donald Fletcher park near Westminster and Côte Saint-Luc Road also has a small site drawing kids from the borough.
On the political side, there is some scuttlebutt suggesting where it could be, everywhere from the new planned Hippodrome neighborhood to somewhere further east in CDN proper, even to an actual revamp of the current site at Benny. Either way, most politicians suggest that regardless of what happens – and it may or may not be at Benny – that at least Benny will get a facelift.
